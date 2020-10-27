TOWN CREEK — Truman H. Montgomery, 74, of Town Creek died October 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 Wednesday October 28th at The Bridge Christian Fellowship Church in Town Creek followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Rodger Boswell and Brother Dewight Rivers officiating and Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Truman H. Montgomery was born on February 27, 1946 to Orville and Ollie Mae Montgomery. He enjoyed Alabama football, hunting, and fishing, but his biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1969, retired from BP Chemical in Decatur, AL as a chemical operator, and was a deacon at the Bridge Christian Fellowship Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a very special cousin/best friend Gene Davis. Oh what a happy reunion!
Survivors include his wife, Freda Waldrep Montgomery; son, Kevin (Tammy) Montgomery; daughter, Amanda (Zak) Latham; grandchildren, Tevin and Tayden Montgomery and Taylor, Emma, and Nate Latham, and a host of relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Deacons of the Bridge Christian Fellowship. Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons.
Special thank you to Julia Pace and the entire Compassus Hospice care team for the love, kindness, and care provided to our father and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bridge Church building fund.
