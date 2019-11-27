HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Truman Roy Bridges, 92, will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Graveside at Forrest Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11:30 am. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bridges died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born June 18, 1927, in Morgan County to Roy Buren Bridges and Annie White Bridges. He was employed with the City of Hartselle as a Building Inspector and also with the Western Auto Store in retail sales prior to his retirement. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II.
Mr. Bridges was instrumental in starting Terrell Industries. He was a lifetime member of Forrest Chapel UMC. He was also involved in the Southland Flywheelers Club and the North Alabama Tractor Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Opal Bridges; son, Gary Truman Bridges and his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Marty Bridges (Elizabeth), Hartselle and Harley Bridges, Hartselle; four sisters, Adelle Byford, Hartselle, Faye Speakman, Pelham, Saralene Moore (Robert), Huntsville and Joyce Dudley (Melvin), Chattanooga, TN; and two granddaughters, Anna Bridges and Hannah Loy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church or to Terrell Industries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.