DECATUR — On Tuesday, August 7, 2019, Twana Lolita Landers passed away at age 55.
Twana was born on August 6, 1964 in Decatur, Alabama to Benard and Lola Landers. She graduated from Decatur High School. She worked at Decatur General Hospital for many years, Twana raised one daugther, Tiffany Elizabeth Landers Harrison.
Twana had a kind soul and a lively spirit. She was always ready to help others.
Twana was preceded in death by her parents, Benard and Lola; sisters, Sarah Miller, Ronnie Smith and brother, Jr. Landers. She is survived by daughter, Tiffany (DJ) Harrison; grandchildren, Addison Cline and Easton Harrison; brothers, Bruce (Debbie) and Tony (Janet) Landers; sisters, Venita Corliss, Rita (Andy) Hart, Seline (Jerry) Standridge and many nieces and nephews.
