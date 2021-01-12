MOULTON — Ulice “Frog” Givens, 75, of Moulton, AL, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his residence. Graveside service was at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens with his nephew, Tim Lovett, and Brother Archie Letson officiating.
He was a member of Full Gospel Holiness Tabernacle. He enjoyed taking care of his family and grandchildren and helping others in need. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at the lake.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sandra Givens; two sons, Stacy Givens (Lisa) and Tracy Givens (Tonja); grandchildren, Landon, Shelton, Mamie Grace, Emma, and Kane Givens, Autumn Cross, Audra Dyar, Maggie Mason, and Mallory Yambrek; great-grandchildren, Barkley Henson and Carter, Abbey, and Alley Cross; one brother, Roger Givens (Sharon); one sister, Doris Jean Sparks; one sister-in-law, Margaret Givens; one brother-in-law, Freddie Tidwell; and 14 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Novella Givens; one brother, Rual Lee Givens; sisters, Faye Tidwell and Shirley Lovett; and brothers-in-law, Woodie Sparks and Billy Earl Lovett.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Givens, Tracy Givens, Landon Givens, Kane Givens, Jud Harville, and John Webb Harville.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Waylon Hopkins, Darrell Jones, Kenny Jones and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Full Gospel Holiness Tabernacle at CB&S Bank in Moulton.
