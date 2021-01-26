FLORENCE — Ulon Palmer, 95, formerly of Town Creek, died January 24, 2021. There will be a graveside service at Hard Shell Cemetery in Town Creek today at 11 a.m. with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
