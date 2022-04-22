DECATUR — Ursula Elisabeth Howard, 90, passed to her heavenly home Tuesday, April, 19, 2022, at Birmingham Nursing and Rehab. Ursula was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Raymond Howard, and her parents, Max and Hedwig Sollars of Germany.
Graveside Service will be will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery with Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home and Rev. George Sawyer officiating.
Survivors include her three sons, Raymond Howard, wife, Brenda and children, Tabitha Smothers and Josh Howard (Ashley); Steven Howard, wife, Regina and stepchildren, Alex Pate, Andrew Pate, Gina Pate-Headrick, Carrie Pate; Robert Howard, wife, Daron and children, Jessica (Dylan) Mowdy and John Paul Howard; and her two daughters, Debra Mears, husband, Bryan Holder, two children, Kristine Mears, David James Mears and Katherine Moore and her children, Travis Moore (Jana) and Abigail Moore. She had six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, Inc., or Texvet.org
