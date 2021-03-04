HUNTSVILLE — Graveside Service celebrating the life of Ms. Ursula Y’vonne Smith, 67, of Huntsville, Alabama will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Moulton Memory Gardens located at 1903 Main Street Moulton, AL 35650 with the Reverend Theromiles Flowers officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama.
Ursula Y’vonne Smith was born on July 21, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. She departed this life on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Huntsville, AL.
Ursula was the child of the late Prince Harweda and Sarah Pearl McKelvy Smith of Moulton, Alabama.
She accepted Christ at an early age. While growing up in Moulton, she was a member of Smith Chapel CME Church and later united with Union Chapel CME Church.
She graduated from Alabama A&M University where she majored in Special Education. She was an educator in Lawrence County and Huntsville City School in Huntsville, AL and later taught graduates and undergraduates at Alabama A&M University. Throughout her career, she always had a servant’s heart in the educational field.
She precedes in death her amazing and beloved daughter, Urisa Rêvé Smith; siblings, Prince H. Smith Jr. (Judy), Gregory B. Smith (Mildred), James F. Smith, Kent R. Smith (Kema), Launceford L. Smith (Ann), Domis C. Smith (Princess), Annetta V. Brackins (George), Wanda A. Smith and Critis Fletcher, as well as Aunt Naomi (Thomas) Davis and Uncle Travis (Ann) Smith. She also leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends she loved dearly.
