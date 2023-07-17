Funeral Service for V. Madge Humphries Carter, 94 of Vinemont, will be Monday, July 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Aris officiating with burial in Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at funeral home.
Mrs. Carter was born June 2, 1929, in Cullman County, AL to Albert Humphries and Bertha Hart Humphries She passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cullman, AL. Madge was married to her husband Bro. Mack Carter for 77 years. She worked as a retail manager for Family Dollar before retiring and spending time with her family and loving on her grandbabies. She was a member of Andrews Chapel Baptist Church, loved Sacred Heart Singing, Southern Gospel music and especially loved babies. She was well known by her family as being a very, very hard worker. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bro. Mack Carter; brothers and sisters, Tolbert Humphries, Elizabeth Mabe, Troy Humphries, Lois Wright, Faye Briscoe and grandson, Dustin Carter
She is survived by her sons, Tim Carter (Becky) and Gary Carter (Valerie); daughter, Judy Hulsey (Kenneth); sisters, Edith Bennett and Vernell McCravy (Billy); six, grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Pall bearers will be Carter Latham, Walker Latham, Kierian Hulsey, Kered Hulsey, Ethan Templet, and Alex Lewter with honorary pall bearers Gregg Carter and Derek Hulsey.
