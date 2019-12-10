FALKVILLE — Vadie Arwin Laney, 82, of Falkville passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Mr. Laney was born December 13, 1936 in Morgan County to Vadie Clarence Laney and Lucy Fitzgerald Laney.
No services are planned. The family will have visitation at Peck Funeral Home today, December 10, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Mr. Laney was a retired rural mail carrier. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Johnson; brother, Hal Laney; and stepdaughter, Amanda Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Laney; son, Tim Laney; two stepsons, Robert Sullivan, Jonathan Griffin; daughter, Jan; two stepdaughters, Nikki (Cary) Walker, Jenny Griffin; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren.
