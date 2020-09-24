HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Valerie Gooch Wright, 42, will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bluewater Cemetery in Killen, Alabama, with James Tyler officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Valerie passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1978, in Mississippi to Dennis Wayne Gooch and Sheila Walton Gooch. Valerie was employed as a dispatcher for Kirby Towing, prior to her passing. She was a beautiful soul with a free spirit and a heart of gold. Always willing to help anyone in need and never held a grudge for any reason. She was a wonderful, loving person who will be missed dearly by her family.
Survivors include her husband, Doug Borden; father and stepmother, Dennis Gooch (Julia); mother, Sheila Walton Gooch; three sons, Clay McElroy, John Keith Wright and Cash Farnsworth; one daughter, Zoe Gooch; one brother, Nathan Pitts; three sisters, Stephanie Tyler (James), Melanie Parker (Donnie) and Natalie McGown (Dustin) and mother-in-law, Deb Douglas.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Slaten, Gunner Slaten, Brennon Gooch, Donnie Parker, Robert Walton and Rickey Hale.
