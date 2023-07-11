HARTSELLE — Valla Ree Hodges Roberts, a native of Limestone County and longtime resident of Hartselle, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the age of 86. She was a Christian, a homemaker, and a member of Westview Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Peck Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral service will be in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:00 AM. Bill Hall and Lance Blackburn will be officiating. The burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery.

