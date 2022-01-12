FLORENCE — Funeral service for Venita Proctor, 98, will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks and Brother Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Interment will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Proctor passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home. She was born November 7, 1923, in Westmorland County, Pennsylvania, to Raymond Prinkey and Mayme Showman Prinkey. She was a homemaker for her family, beloved wife, mother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferrell Proctor; a daughter, Marjory Bood and a brother, Robert Prinkey and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Stephenson (David); sister, Glada Conner; grandchildren, Stacy Stephenson, Jason Freeborn (Melanie) and Bryan Freeborn(Bridget); great-grandchildren, Harley Freeborn (Alex), Wild Freeborn, Emmett Freeborn and Kota Freeman.
Pallbearers will be Mike Proctor, Lynn Proctor, Jason Freeborn, Harley Freeborn, Stewart Stephenson and Doug Stephenson.
Special Thanks to the staff of Mitchell-Hollingsworth and Shoals Hospice. Instead of flowers, family welcomes donations to the First United Methodist Church in Hartselle or to Shoals Hospice of Florence.
