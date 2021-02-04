HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral Service and Interment for Venita Sharlene Roberts will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2:00 PM, in the Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held for family only.
Ms. Roberts died on February 2, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1947 in Morgan County to James Raymond Wright and Frances Rachel Roberts.
She was employed as a Secretary for Calhoun Community College, prior to her retirement.
She is survived by a brother, James “Bud” Wright (Brenda); nieces, Missy Hutto, Peggy Lunn (Tobie), Lisa Gregory and Kim Hogan; nephews, Patrick Rylant, Rodney Rylant (Angie), and Amos Hogan; great-nieces, Tabetha Hutto, Tamara Hutto, Sadie Rylant, Emma Rylant, Desirae Yost, Brittany Hogan, Kelsey Hogan, Danielle Roberts and Whitley Hutto and great-nephews, Joseph Hogan (Kinley) and Justin Hamby.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Debbie Rylant.
Pallbearers will be Amos Hogan, Tobie Lunn, Jeff Hutto, Michael Berryhill.
Family requests “Everyone Please wear masks to the service.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.