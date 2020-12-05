HATTON
Vera Bradford Rose, 94, died December 3, 2020. Visitation is 12:30 - 2 p.m. Sunday at Hatton Church of Christ. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. Everyone who attends the visitation or service is asked to wear a facemask and follow all of the recommended precautions. Vera was the wife of the late Benjamin “Buddy” Rose.
