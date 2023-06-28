A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Vera Shackelford Abernathy, 86 of Decatur, AL will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday July 1, 2023 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with the Rev. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Entombment will follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday from 1:00 until 5:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Vera began her journey on September 24, 1936 in Hillsboro, AL. She was the daughter of Frank Sr. and Letha Ann Smith Shackelford. She departed this life on June 24, 2023 at her residence in Decatur, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 61 years, Freddie J. Abernathy; two sons, Ray Charles and Freddie J. Abernathy, Jr.; five brothers; six sisters and one grandson, Michael Moody.
She confessed Christ at an early age and joined Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. She later joined Pleasant Grove M.B. Church where she served as president of the Missionary Society and Mother’s Board which she loved dearly. Vera was known to say “God is Worthy to be Praised.” Vera was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. With her infectious smile and servant’s heart, she was loved by her community, friends and family.
She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Vickey Abernathy Ball and Viola Abernathy, both of Decatur, AL, Jacquline Vinson of Oxford, MS, Cynthia Tate of Huntsville, AL; and one son, Fredrick Abernathy (Ann) of Hillsboro, AL; brothers, William (Helen) Shackelford, Chattanooga, TN, Bobby (Annie) Shackelford, Town Creek, AL; sisters-in-law, Mattie Mae Squalls, Wynne, AR, Elease Shackelford, Hillsboro, AL; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two goddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
