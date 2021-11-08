TOWN CREEK — Vergie Avon Bracken Terry, 91, passed away November 5, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till noon on Tuesday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
She was married to the late Earnest Terry, Jr.
