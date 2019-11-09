HARTSELLE — A Celebration of Life Service for Verna Mae Fields, 93, of Massey, who went home to be with her Lord on November 6, 2019, will be Sunday, November 10th. She was born November 4, 1926, in the Massey-Cedar Plains community to Littleton Blan Sandlin and Lillie Wallace Summerford. She grew up in this community and graduated from Falkville High School in 1945. In 1947, she married Milford Fields in the “new” McKendree Church Building, the first couple to be married there. They became the parents of Rixie Fields Smith and Milford Sandy Fields.
Verna was a wonderful cook and homemaker, was known throughout the community for her care and kindness to others in times of need, with chocolate pies and other delicious food delivered to them.
An active member of McKendree Methodist Church as long as she was able to attend, she served in the Sunday school, the women’s group, Young At Heart, the Official Board and the Parsonage committee.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her five brothers, Shirley Penn Summerford (Pearl), Herman Sandlin (Rose), Vernon Sandlin (Louise), Hance Sandlin (Jackie) and Mynatt Sandlin (Lee Jean); her sister, Barbara Gandy (Harold) and her daughter-in-law, Jane Nelson Fields.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Milford; daughter, Rixie Fields Smith and son, Milford Sandy Fields (Nicole); grandsons, Pat Smith (Kimberly) and Caleb Fields and great-granddaughter, Lillie Smith. She doted on her grands, Pat, Caleb and Lillie!
Her service will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at McKendree Methodist Church with visitation at the church from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Virgil Bohn and Rev. Darrell Mosley. Burial will be in the Herring Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Pat Smith, Caleb Fields, Don Sandlin, Charles Sandlin, Allen Gandy, Wayne Gandy, Wendell Green and Don Fields.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the McKendree United Methodist Church.
