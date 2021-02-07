DECATUR — Graveside service for Vernon Arvel Lane, age 82, of Decatur, will be Sunday, February 7, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Brother Rod Steakly and Rev. Dr. Jimmy Jackson officiating, and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Lane, who died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville, was born February 14, 1938, in Alabama to Clarence E. Lane and Charlotte Pace Lane. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marie Gray and her husband, Willard.
Mr. Lane served on the Hospital Foundation Board, was founder and CEO of Mid-South Testing, a past president of Santa Gertrudis International, member of the Decatur Downtown Re-Development Authority, the Calhoun Foundation, past chairman of the Decatur Morgan Chamber of Commerce, and a founding board member of Heritage Bank. He was a member of Whitesburg Baptist Church, and a hardworking man who was devoted to serving his community. His greatest joy in life was hosting and feeding people from Texas to Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Paulette Rouse Lane of Decatur; two sons, Ronald Stroup (Celeste) and Donnie Lane (Dianne), both of Decatur; one sister, Janet Kennedy (Ricky) of Tuscumbia; stepson, Fred Glasgow, Jr. (Sherry); stepdaughter, Suzanne Wright; four grandchildren, Todd Stroup (Jessica), Britney Greene (Jeremy), Sarah Derrick (Trent), and Daniel Lane (Kristin); three step-grandchildren, Sydney and Alexia Glasgow, and Braydon Wright; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Lane, Trent Derrick, Braydon Wright, Todd Stroup, Darrel Gray, Jeremy Greene, David Woodall, and Dale Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Gray, Tyler Woodall, and Joseph Woodall.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Whitesburg Baptist Church’s Romania Pastor Fund (6806 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, AL 35802), Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (772 Pleasant Hill Road, Decatur, AL 35603) or Community Free Clinic (245 Jackson Street, S.E., Decatur, AL 35601).
