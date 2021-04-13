DECATUR — Vernon Edward Hurn, 88, died April 11, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with burial in Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service Wednesday at the funeral home.
