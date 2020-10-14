HARTSELLE — Funeral for Vernon Hall “Buddy” Pitman, 75, will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Pitman died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 23, 1945, in Morgan County to Doctor Chester “D.C.” Pitman and Ella Bodley Pitman. He was a Funeral Director and Embalmer for Peck Funeral Home for 43 years, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. He loved his wife and family dearly. He loved to fish, garden and loved horses. Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Thearman Pitman; two sisters, Corene Smith and Annie Jean Praytor.
Survivors include his wife, Sondra Higdon Pitman; one son, Eric Jason Pitman (Andi Pitman); one daughter, Tammi Dawn Azizian (Ricky Azizian); brother, Charles Truman Pitman; sister, Aliene Eaton; and six grandchildren, Ella Pitman, Morgan Pitman, Alex Ransom, Ben Pitman, Maddie Pitman and Lucas Azizian.
Pallbearers will be Alexander Ransom, Benjamin Pitman, Rickey Joe Smith, Gary Pitman, Marlin Pitman, Alan Praytor, Scott Holladay and Randy Praytor.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice or to First Baptist Church of Decatur.
