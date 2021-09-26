DECATUR — Vernon Leon Moore was born 10-13-1940 to Mary Lucinda Whittaker and John Hubert More of Stephenson Alabama dying 09-24-2021 The oldest of seven siblings, Vernon attended Jackson County schools, graduated with a scholarship from the Rotary to attend The Tennessee Valley Vocational school now John C. Calhoun Junior College where he studied Drafting. He worked on the Pisgah newsletter, played basketball and football at Pisgah High, being small, he broke his collarbone Thus ending any dreams of being another Joe Namath.
He was employed at Worthingtin and began engineering studies UAH , Huntsville. Uncle Sam sent him to Fort Rucker for two years where he worked and began a fascination with helicopters. He returned to Worthington then worked for a brief period in real estate before employment with the Tennessee Valley Authority where he would retire from the Right of Way Program some thirty plus years later, He said no one knew who you were until their power was out.
During this time, Vernon was a Jaycee, became a Mason, joining Rising Sun Lodge #29, Decatur Alabama. He later joined the Order of the Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Grand Patron 1990-91. For amusement he strummed the guitar, coached Little League sports becoming an advocate for Decatur City’s Soccer League.
He would switch political parties becoming more conservative with the passage of time. He lived for Saturday Roll Tide football remaining faithful through the good and lean years
Vernon was the proud father of two adopted sons, Justin Riley Leon Moore, ( Decatur) and William David Moore, Huntsville, God father of Andrea Jane von-Herrmann (Martin James., Birmingham.
Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and two siblings, Floyd and Charlise.
He is survived by his wife Bettye of fifty years; five siblings, Frank, J.C., Paul, Ernest, and Gloria Mintor of Jasper Tennessee. He will be remembered by a host of nephews, nieces and friends. He never met a stranger.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Ridout Brown Funeral Service, 711 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur, Alabama 35601, visitation 1:00 p.m.
Martin von-Herrmann, Obituary
Richard Dearman, Eulogy
Pallbearers, friends and co-workers
Honorary pallbearers, nephew
