MOULTON — Verolean “Vicki” Smith Kirksey, 95, of Moulton passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Moulton Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Jesse Reeder officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on November 21, 1923 to the late Willie F. and Viola Smith, Vicki graduated from Ashville High School and was a member of Moulton Baptist Church. She was an artist and especially known for china painting. Through the years Vicki made numerous quilts to share with family and friends. She had a passion for genealogy and was a resource for research.
Survivors include her son, Robert E. “Bob” Kirksey (Joyce); daughter, Amelia Ann Croft (Melvin); grandchildren, Scott Kirksey (Laina), Chip Kirksey (Bunja), Adam Croft (Sabrina) and Daniel Croft; great-grandchildren, Cash Kirksey, Lola Kirksey, Jack Kirksey, Zachary Crof, and Thomas Croft; brother, James L. Smith (Judy); and nieces and nephews, Greg Smith, Patti Johnson and Jimmy Kirksey.
Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Kirksey, Sr.; sons, Walter S. Kirksey, Jr., William E. Kirksey, George W. Kirksey and John L. Kirksey; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Scott Kirksey, Chip Kirksey, Adam Croft, Daniel Croft, Ronnie LouAllen and Danny Huff. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Smith, Randy Jacobs, Pete Barnes and Mike Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moulton Baptist Church, 755 Walnut Street, Moulton, AL 35650 or the Lawrence County Archives, 698 Main Street, Moulton, AL 35650.
