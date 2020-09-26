DECATUR — Veronica Bates Clark of Priceville, Alabama went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of Ken Clark, a long time resident of Priceville.
Veronica was born in Decatur, Alabama to Washington Hall (Dick) Bates and Ilean Legg Bates on May 16, 1949. She graduated from Austin High School in Decatur and Athens College. She worked many years at International Paper Company in Courtland. She enjoyed meeting with her husband’s motorcycle club and taking long rides with Ken. Veronica loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Veronica is survived by her husband, Ken Clark, her brother David Bates (Barbara), her step-daughter Suzanne Counts(Tom), three grandchildren: Devin Wynn (Jessica) , Grace and Olivia, one great-grandchild, Roman; nieces, Wendy Bates Lawler, Alexandra Rossi, and Anna Lawler; nephews, Matthew Rossi and Ryan Lawler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her greatly.
Veronica is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Ilean Bates; her sister, Kimberly Bates Rossi; and her son, Jason Brent Pitt.
A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama.
