MOULTON — Vic Letson, 56, of Moulton passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis. Visitation was from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. today, February 2, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Mike McCulloch officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Vic attended Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, loved to build things, grow a garden, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Barbara McDonald Letson; three daughters, Linda Letson, Amanda Letson and Anne Thomas (Nate); and two grandchildren, Shaun Byers and Baylee Byers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie C. Letson; mother, Mary Q. Letson; and a granddaughter, AddiLynn Joy Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Roberto Baker, Nate Thomas, Brad Terry, Terrell Baugh, Tim Louallen and Jarrison Nelson.
