HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Vickie Anne Schuller Copeland age 70 of Hartselle, will be Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Decatur, with Pastor Joe McCaig and Pastor Doug Ripley officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is planned.
Mrs. Copeland, who was born May 22, 1951 in Atlanta, GA., to George Schuller and Susie Pritchett Schuller, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jackie Schuller
To know Vickie was to love her. Her constant smile and laughter, accompanied by a sweet southern drawl was as contagious as it was ever present. She loved and served the Lord Jesus with her whole being but her greatest love on this earth was her family. Her very best blessings called her MIMI. She was a light and treasure to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but we rejoice for her heavenly reunion. Our family requests, instead of flowers or gifts, please make donations in her memory to Decatur Baptist Church and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Copeland; children, Jonathan Hedden, wife Kimberly, Valarie Thornton, husband Jay, Andrew Hedden, wife Samantha, Michael Copeland, wife Addie, andJill Copeland; brother, Ricky Schuller; two sisters, Nancy Sykes and Sherri Glover; and nine grandchildren, Haley Copeland, Benjamin Hedden, Alex Copeland, Samuel Thornton, Brody Hedden, Ryleigh Thornton, Damien Thornton, Katherine Thornton and Emily Thornton.
Jay Thornton, Jonathan Hedden, Andrew Hedden, Benjamin Hedden, Michael Copeland and Alex Copeland will serve as pallbearers.
