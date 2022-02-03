MOULTON — Vicky Shelton King, 57, of Moulton passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Greg Standridge officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Vicky was a member of Caddo Congregational Christian Church and loved her family dearly.
Survivors include her son Ben King (Jill); one grandson Paxton King; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stu and Joyce Shelton.
Pallbearers will be Benjie King, Ben King, Jimmy Cottingham, Brent Murphy, Blake Burden, and Caleb Campbell.
The family extends special thanks to Jan Mears, Jessica Carter and to Southern Care Hospice.
