DECATUR — Victor Joseph Lupo II, born on June 28, 1945 and passed on December 24, 2021. Victor was a graduate of Hialeah High School, Hialeah, Florida. He joined the Air Force in 1964 and served time in Vietnam until 1969. Victor began his career in the Hospitality Operations and was passionate when it came to his job. He was a perfectionist and loved teaching others. He made sure everyone felt respected. He retired with Darden Restaurants with 45 years in the business.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Regina Evans Lupo; two sons from his first marriage, Joey Lupo, Tony Lupo; four grandchildren, Hannah, Chris, Ian, Katherine; two brothers, Bobby Lupo and Jeff Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor J. and Wilhemina Lupo.
Vic requested to not have a public memorial service.
Arrangements by Lumen Cremation, 7978 Coley Davis Road, Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37221.
