MOULTON — Vistor Priest, 61, died February 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be noon Tuesday at Smith Chapel CME Church. There will be no public viewing. Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- 6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex
- 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue
- Kentucky Derby winner Country House retired with foot injury
- Inbee Park takes 3-stroke lead at Women's Australian Open
- Amid virus outbreak, concerns about a hockey stick shortage
- Ready for closeup? NASCAR funnyman Bowyer expands Fox gig
- Trump's Daytona: NASCAR fans revved for presidential visit
- Lakers' Davis back in hometown for All-Star Game
Most Read
Articles
- TOM COLLINS - 1957-2020: Worship leader and husband of state lawmaker dies
- Daikin Festival changes location and date
- Testimony: Teacher, student had sex two times
- Woman apparently wounded by gunshot taken for treatment in Decatur
- Decatur police identify murder suspect, victim
- ALABAMA FOOTBALL: 5 potential impact signees for Crimson Tide
- Ex-Moulton teacher found not guilty of sex with student
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy
- Authorities: Murder defendant had drugs; victim had previously sold drugs
- City prosecutor cites ability to handle caseload, 'judicial temperament'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Fight over online sales taxes coming to a head (5)
- Lawsuit seeks to block construction of Alabama 20 overpass (4)
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy (4)
- New bill would create a state database for concealed carry permits (4)
- Ordinance with penalties for council absences passes (2)
- DU reports 4.8M gallons of sewer overflows last week, 6.5M for year (2)
- Morris subdivision moving toward March start for road building, site prep (1)
- Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump (1)
- Editorial: State must keep commitments to mental health care (1)
- Concerns raised that zoning changes would deter developers (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.