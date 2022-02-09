SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Victoria Ragin Shelton, age 84, of Somerville, will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Shelton died Thursday February 3, 2022 in Somerville. She was born June 5, 1937 in Rock Hill, SC to John “Jack” James Ragin and Naomi “Peggy” Sandel Ragin. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Louisa Ragin Craig Dills, John “Jack” James Ragin, Jr. and Wesley “Sandy” Sandel Ragin.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Shelton, Sr.; stepsons, Kenneth Shelton, Jr. (Lisa) of Danville, Greg Shelton (Deborah) of Decatur, and Philip Shelton (Ashley) of Hartselle; stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nephews, a niece, and godchild.
Vicky studied dietetics at Vanderbilt University and received her graduate degree from Winthrop University. She accepted a position at The National Institute of Health in Washington, DC and later was the head nutritionist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN where she lived and worked for many years. It was during the later years in Nashville that she developed her love of Peruvian Paso horses. She became a major breeder, trainer, and respected member of the North American Peruvian Horse Association and was awarded the 2014 NAPHA Lifetime Achievement Award. Vicky was a beautiful and giving person. Family and tradition were very important to her and she passed these values to the next generation. She loved to entertain and was a gourmet cook, gardener, and avid horse rider. She loved animals, travel, and people. Vicky enjoyed the beach especially Edisto and Pawleys Islands. Vicky was a beloved wife, aunt, cousin, godmother, stepmother and stepgrandmother.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.