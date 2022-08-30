D 8.30.22 Violet Knapp.jpg

HARTSELLE — Violet May (Burns) Knapp, age 94, of Hartselle, AL, reposed in the Lord at home early in the morning on Monday, August 22, 2022. Violet diligently attended Hartselle First Assembly of God for 30 years in reverence to Christ alongside her husband, Wilford Knapp. Violet delighted in her 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, whom she considered her joy and true wealth. Born of farmers, she labored for 37 years at the Bendix Electronics Corporation in Sydney, NY. Over the years, Violet developed a passion for technology and travel. She visited much of the United States, especially the eastern seaboard and as far as Alaska. She also refined a personal pleasure in reading, hand crafts, and crossword puzzles. Through her travels and interests, Violet honed a quick wit, tenacity, Christian faith, and profound memory of nearly a century, with which she had inspired and instructed those who knew her. We thank the Lord for her years and the stories she passed down to her family. Requiescat in Pace.

