DECATUR — The family of Violeta Jasso-Salgado, age 42, of Decatur, will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Jasso-Salgado, who died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hospice House in Huntsville, was born October 4, 1977, in Illinois, to Natividad Jasso and Juana Jasso Sanchez. She was employed as a translator for DHR.
She is survived by her loving husband, Guillermo Salgado of Decatur; two sons, Jonathan Gonzalez and William Jasso-Salgado, both of Decatur; two daughters, Dulce Woolson (Kyle) and Magali Fernandez, both of Decatur; four brothers, Sal Jasso (Sonya), Richard Jasso, Oscar Jasso (Cassie), and Art Jasso (Gina), all of Decatur; and one grandson, Nathaniel Woolson of Decatur.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
