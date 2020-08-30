BURFORD, GEORGIA — Virgil Gordan Mansel, formally of Decatur, AL, at the age of 90, went home to meet our Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020.
Virgil was born September 27, 1929 in Waterloo, AL, to the late Martin and Linnie Mansel.
He married his surviving sweetheart, Mable Austin Mansel, on July 27, 1953 being blessed with 67 years of loving each other.
Their daughter, Vickie Adams and husband Steve; granddaughter, Morgan Risley; sister, Ruth Mansel -Price; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Virgil was a veteran of the U.S. Army but was known more as a piano technician for 55 years until he retired.
Virgil lived life serving and loving Jesus. He was compassionate and caring to all and was always looking for any reason to laugh.
He will forever be cherished as a husband and father who provided more than his two girls could as for.
Virgil will be transported from Flannigan’s Funeral Home in Burford, GA, where he currently resided, to Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, AL.
Visitation will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and we will be graveside for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. in Roselawn Cemetery.
The family asks that you share in rejoicing that Virgil is finally pain free and walking among the Angels.
