HARTSELLE — A Private Funeral service and Interment for Virginia Barnes Clemons, 84, will be at Johnson Cemetery in Speake, Alabama, with Brother Cody Hyde and her grandson, Patrick Clemons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. A private visitation will be held for her family.
Mrs. Clemons died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born November 3, 1936, in Polk County, Arkansas, to E.T. “Dick” Barnes and Arnold Smith Barnes. She grew up in Rogersville, Alabama. She was a homemaker for her family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hartselle, loved to play the piano and sing in Church. She was a Sunday School and Training Union Teacher. She loved to cook and was known for her chocolate and coconut pies and her prime rib roast, which was a favorite at Christmas time. She loved to make breakfast for whoever was at her home, when her children were growing up. Until her passing, she received mail addressed to “Nanny” Clemons. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her daughter, Robbie Gail Clemons Coffey.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Wayne Clemons; son, Dick Pat Clemons; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to your favorite charity or to your church.
