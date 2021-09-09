HARTSELLE
Graveside service and interment for Virginia D. Allen, 76, will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Somerville Historical Cemetery with Reverend Rickey Clemons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Allen died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born January 27, 1945 in Gilbert, West Virginia to Virgil and Fannie Ellis Allen. She retired from Cedar Ridge Elementary School as a Custodian and was a member of Somerville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Matthew Allen.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin Allen; three sons, Darrell Allen, Mickey Allen (Lauren), Scott Allen (Angela); one brother, Orville Allen; grandchildren, Erica Patterson, Julianna Allen, Thomas Allen, Isabella Allen, Melanie Allen, Mary Allen, Rachel Sides, Emma Allen, Elijah Allen, Aliya Parks, Bryson Parks, Kimberly Griffin; great-grandchildren, Coraline Kate Patterson, Axl Patterson, Kingston Parks and Alyssa Sadie Kaiyane Saari.
Darrell Allen, Mickey Allen, Scott Allen, John Hawkins, Bryson Parks, Chris Dunn and Jeremy Patterson will serve as Pallbearers.
