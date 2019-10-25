ATHENS
Virginia Deborah Pratt Putman, “Mimi”, age 66, passed away on October 23, 2019 in her home surrounded by her husband, daughters and sister/cousin. Debbie was born to the late Elree “EE” and Irene Pratt on November 14, 1952.
She is survived by her spouse of 48 years, Ruddie Putman; her daughters, Angela (Chuck) Cushing and Amanda (Greg) Clardy; one brother, Bobby (Nancy) Pratt; her sisters-in-law, Gloria (Roddie) Lott and Karen (Roger) McElyea; her dearest sister/cousin, Diane (Dan) Taylor and five grandchildren, Maggie and Charlie Cushing, Tess Hicks, Dylan and Wil Clardy and her nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Her parents, Elree and Irene Pratt; her brother, Loren Allen and her nephew, Jonathan Pratt precede her in death.
Debbie attended Elkmont High School and married Ruddie Putman shortly after graduating. She worked for Drs. Gross and Beasley and later Athens Mental Health Center where she made lifelong friends. Debbie, a member of Elkton Road Baptist Church, was a spiritual mentor to so many over the years and had a particular fondness of teaching preschoolers about Jesus’ love. It wasn’t uncommon to cross paths with young adults who remembered her wisdom, love and guidance as a Sunday school teacher. She also loved to sing and was a choir member for many years. She had a laugh like no other that could startle a room. It was hard not to laugh with her, as it was so loud and infectious. She had a profound understanding of the human condition, which helped her minister and influence others. The love she had for her daughters and grands was immeasurable. She enjoyed reading, gardening and tranquil moments on the river. Her Christian example and the love she showed for all people was inspiring. Her absence will be mourned by so many, but her legacy will live forever. The family would like to express a special thank you to Bobby and Nancy Pratt for the countless hours spent at the hospital, Ginger Adams, Diane Taylor and all the staff at Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Athens- Limestone Hospital, Athens- Limestone EMS, Clearview Cancer Institute and our dear family friend, Shellee Blaxton and her team with Hospice of North Alabama that participated in the care of our precious Mimi.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Virginia Deborah Putman to Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation, 700 W Market Street, Athens, Alabama 35611, to aid in their mission to provide the highest quality care to the community, which Debbie held so dear throughout her life.
There will be a private family burial. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 26th at 11:30 a.m. at Elkton Road Baptist Church. Reception immediately following in the church fellowship hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.