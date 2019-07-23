DECATUR — On Sunday, July 21, 2019 the world lost one of its true steel magnolias when Virginia “Ginger” Burleson Bingham joined the love of her life, Alfred A. “Buddy” Bingham in their heavenly home. They enjoyed a blessed union until he ascended to his new home in Heaven on May 17th, 2015 to await her arrival. The marriage produced two beloved children, her cherished son Al Bingham (wife Becky Wildberger Bingham) of Alpharetta, Georgia and her unwavering and devoted daughter Anna Kate “Katie” Bingham Tidwell (husband David Tidwell) of Decatur, Alabama. She is also survived by the grandson she adored, David Bingham (wife Kim) of Woodstock, Georgia.
Virginia graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in nutrition and was a lifelong fan of their excellent football team (Roll Tide). She had a brilliant mind and quick wit and was very loving and accepting of her friends and family. In her waning days she grew especially close to her caregivers (Ashley Frey, Debbie Nance, Summer Turrentine, Penny Schooley, and Nichole Hill) adopting them in her heart as extended family. She leaves behind family members that she chose and court jesters, Wayne and Barbara Waldrop. Also left behind are much admired special neighbors Doug and Freda Andrews.
Virginia was a longtime member of Grant Street Church of Christ and she cherished the friendship and fellowship of everyone at the church.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Decatur City Cemetery with Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grant Street Church of Christ, now renamed Decatur Church of Christ (2833 Danville Road, SW 35603), Hospice of the Valley (240 Johnston St, SE 35601) or Rescue Rangers (1210 15th Avenue, SE 35601).
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
