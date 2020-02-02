CADDO — Virginia Hamilton Washburn, 87, passed away January 31, 2020. She was born August 29, 1932 in Lawrence County to Sallie and Orbin Hamilton. She was a member of Caddo Congregational Christian Church and was a retired nurse.
Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Jennifer and Buster Howard and Wanda and Alan Griffin; grandchildren, Renay Terry (Steven) and Jason Howard; great granddaughters, Stephanie Terry (Keegan Blanchard) and Brandi Nitchen (Tyler); great-great grandsons, Bentley and Reid Blanchard, Bryce and River Nitchen; and sister-in-law, Pearl Markum (Wade).
