MOUNT HOPE
Virginia Heaton Terry, 86, died June 6, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church in Mount Hope. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Rock Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.