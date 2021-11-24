FALKVILLE — Virginia Kelso, 87, died November 22, 2021. She was born July 3, 1934.
Visitation will be Friday, November 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday, 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Cathy Elder officiating and Peck
Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery at Speake.
