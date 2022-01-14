DECATUR — Graveside service for Virginia Lorene (Pickens) Compton Morrow will be today, January 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Brother Christopher Campbell officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Morrow passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Mount Hope, AL at the home of her daughter. She was born December 8, 1933, to Thomas and Alice Pickens. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sons, Arwin Lee Compton, Jr. and Thomas Jeffery Compton, her parents, and one sister, Doris Horn.
Mrs. Morrow was retired from Colonial Banking, and also worked at Compass Bank and First Federal Bank. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church for more than 70 years. She was an avid Bible reader who read the entire book five times and the New Testament 37 times. Mrs. Morrow graduated from Decatur High School where she was voted Class Favorite in 1952. She was a member of the Decatur High School Girls Lunch Group who gave generously to the CCC (Committee on Church Cooperation).
She is survived by one daughter, Jane Wilkinson; one sister, Sandra Collins; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Southside Baptist Church.
