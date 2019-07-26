DECATUR — Virginia Lorraine King, 93, of Decatur, AL passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Virginia was born June 6, 1926 in Booneville, MS. Virginia was a graduate from Ole Miss. She owned and operated King’s Corner Gifts from 1971 until 1985. She was a member of First United Methodist Church for 63 years. Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard H. ”Dick” King who she married on August 21, 1946.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia “Ginny” King Harbin and her husband, Gerald and granddaughter, Alisha Lorraine Driggers and her husband, Adam.
Visitation for Virginia will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. Following the visitation will be a Celebration of Life Service at noon at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the King family.
