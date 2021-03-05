DECATUR — Funeral for Virginia Mae Cheatham Wright, age 83, of Decatur, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Trip Brogdon officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wright passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Manila, AR on August 27, 1937, to Bill Cheatham and Pearl Gifford Cheatham. She was preceded in death by her parents, and six siblings, Marjorie Denton, Jack Cheatham, Johnnie Cheatham, Boyce Cheatham, Mary Griffin, and Tommy Cheatham. Mrs. Wright retired from G.E. following 20 years of service, and was a member of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Jimmie Wright; one son, Terry Wright of Decatur; two daughters, Vicky Sterling (Larry) of Moulton, and Susie McMahan (Glenn) of Decatur; eight siblings, Jean Burkett, Annabell Simpson, Betty Jones, Calvin Arnold, Betty Grubbs, Shirley McIntyre, Ronnie Cheatham, and Teresha Harris; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Braden Wright, Brent Sterling, Jeremiah Posey, Frank Janek, Glenn McMahan, and Larry Sterling.
The family is accepting floral tributes but would appreciate memorial donations to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
