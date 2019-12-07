HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Virginia May Nave Callahan, 85, will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at New Center Baptist Church with Bro. Harold Brown, Bro. Earl Holt, Bro. Ben Bates and grandson, Michael Speegle officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Callahan died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born October 10, 1934, in Morgan County to Charlie Holland Nave and Genner Bell Owens Nave.
Mrs. Callahan was a lifelong member of New Center Baptist Church. She loved her church and participated in many activities, particularly liking Senior Day. Mrs. Callahan enjoyed many hobbies such as cooking, where she won a monthly award for her chili in the Joe Wheeler monthly booklet. She loved to paint woodwork, sew and do canning of the vegetables from her garden. She also did a little upholstery and babysat her grandchildren, while parents were working.
She loved her grandchildren as well as her children dearly, they were precious to her. She was a sweet, caring and loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She read her Bible daily and underlined many favorite verses. She hated being apart from her husband, Harold, and was very lonely without him. She loved gardening and spent a lot of her life working beside her husband and children on the farm. Being a housewife and mother were a blessing to her. She loved her Lord and would work and hum “Blessed Assurance” and many other songs as she worked around her home.
Preceding her in death were her husband of nearly 65 years, Harold Callahan, a daughter, Deborah Joyce and her parents . She was the last of her siblings to pass away, and she will be dearly missed.
The family would like to “Especially Thank” the Hospice of North Alabama and nurses, Becky and Kelly.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Callahan Speegle (Johnny), Somerville, AL; two sons, Jerry Callahan (Debbie), Hartselle, AL and Charles “Chuck” Callahan (Vanessa), Hartselle, AL; five grandchildren, Michael Speegle (Alexis), Lindsey Speegle Bogle (Wade), Amanda Baker, Eric Callahan and Justine Callahan; two great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Karis Speegle.
Pallbearers will be Wade Bogle, Michael Halbrooks, Steve Estes, Steve Johnson, Matt Adcock and Jimmy Walker.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to North Alabama Hospice or the Alzheimers Association, Huntsville, AL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.