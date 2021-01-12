DECATUR — August 5, 1932 - January 10, 2021 — Virginia “Jenny” Riggins, 88, of Decatur, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, January 10, 2021, with her husband, daughter, and granddaughter at her side.
Jenny, known as “Mamaw” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a strong and determined woman. She was devoted to her faith and her family, and was blessed with a beautiful 70-year marriage to the love of her life, Charlie. She was dearly loved by everyone who knew her, and will always be remembered as a beautiful, kind soul, who never hesitated to share her time, friendship, faith, love, and anything else she had.
In addition to her parents, Garland and Jossie Smith, Jenny was preceded in death by two brothers, G.J. Smith and Robert Kenneth Smith, and her son, Stan Riggins.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Riggins; their daughter, Diana (Bob) Lewis; four grandchildren: Becca (Jacob) Anderson, Bert Lewis, Sara (Stephen) Lanza of Birmingham, and Tyler Riggins; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother, Leo Smith of Ardmore; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Riggins.
The family would like to thank Megan Taylor, Cindy Petty, and the Decatur Morgan Home Care staff, who helped care for Jenny the last several months of her life, as well as the wonderful staff of Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.
A private service will be held for immediate family on Tuesday at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home, followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery. At a later time, a celebration of life will be held for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley Foundation, Inc., PO Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602. www.hospiceofthevalley.net
