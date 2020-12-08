DECATUR — Virginia Privett, 92, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery with Brother Scotty Hogan officiating.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Sherry Terry (Charles); five granddaughters, Jennifer Cannon (Jason), Lisa Martin, Stacey Costanza (Vince), Amy Hovis (Aaron), and Traci Jones; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mamie Montgomery; husband, J.E. “Buck” Privett; daughter, Brenda Shehan (John); grandson, Jeff Terry; sisters, Dorothy Walker, Orpah Perry, Marguerite Cronden, and one brother, Joel Montgomery.
Virginia was a faithful member of Westmeade Baptist Church and she loved her church family. She loved to travel and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Virginia was a member of the ABWA and enjoyed reading in her spare time. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Pallbearers will be great- grandsons, Michael Downs, Hunter Alexander, Braxton Bolan, and Tony Costanza, and two great-nephews, Kevin and Jason Gandy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to your favorite charity.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
