DECATUR — Virginia Rae Thornton, 93, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Max Stedenfeld; husbands, Harold Corn and Grady Thornton; and daughter, Janet Corn. Survivors include her three sons, Phil Corn (Yuko) of Rosenberg, Texas; Tim (Julia) Corn of Decatur; and James “Randy” Corn of Decatur. She had six grandchildren, Cara Green (Greg), Amy Green, Jonathan Corn (Miho), Emily Allison (Randy), Rachael Landers (Ben) and Sarah Peevey (Chase); and 10 great grandchildren. We, as her family, would like to recognize her honorary daughters, Paula Reeves and Debbie Lanphere.
Ginny’s strong will to live was evident when she was born on February 8, 1927 weighing only 2.5lbs, so small she fit in a shoebox. She had a special way of making everyone feel like the most important person to her. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, first and foremost. She was known for her gentle, joyful spirit and beautiful smile. Throughout her life, she intuitively nurtured those around her who needed it most. Through uncommon amounts of suffering and tragedy, she displayed an unshakable and unwavering faith in her sovereign Lord. She was a stabilizing force in her family and led through example. She was slow to criticize, quick to encourage, and forever concerned with making sure her family was well rested and well fed.
She loved her family, her friends, and her church family at First Bible Church. She loved to cook and sew. Without a doubt, she made the best caramel cake in the Southeast. She enjoyed quilting, reading and trying new recipes out of cookbooks, shopping at the thrift store, serving in her church, “putting up” vegetables and spending time with family and friends.
Her sole objective in life was to bring glory to Jesus Christ. Whether it was sewing diaper bags for Sav-A-Life, making bibs for handicapped adults, or making aprons to cheer up a struggling soul, she had a true servant’s heart. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends who have been forever impacted by her Godly influence and unshakeable faith.
The funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Bible Church with visitation beginning at 12:30. Pallbearers will be Don Barthel, John Godwin, Joel McWhorter, Dr. Rodney Harney, Ronnie Harvell and Tom Hamlin. Honorary pallbearer will be Henry Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Bible Church Missions Fund. Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
