HARTSELLE — Funeral services for Virginia Ann (Johnson) Stewart will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Hartselle with Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1:3 0p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Stewart died on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born May 29, 1934, in Morgan County to Cecil Eugene Johnson and Julia Belle Johnson. She assisted her husband Frank Stewart III in the ownership and operation of the Western Auto Store in Hartselle for more than thirty years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and Nana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 53 years.
Survivors include sons, James Barry Stewart Hartselle, AL and Stephen Johnson Stewart (Cindy) Hoover, AL; daughter, Suzanne Stewart Anders, Hartselle, AL; sister, Mary Cecil Wilkinson DeFuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren , David Stewart (Mary Grace) Danville, AL, Laura Solley (Sawyer) Danville, AL, Allison Stadler (Andrew) Auburn, AL, Forrest Anders Hartselle, AL, Reid Stewart Daphne, AL, and
Lane Anders (Sarah Ellen) Hartselle, AL; and great grandchildren, Wylder Solley and Wheeler Solley
Pallbearers will be David Stewart, Reid Stewart, Forrest Anders, Lane Anders, Sawyer Solley, and Arthur Peck.
Special thanks from the family to all the loving caregivers who provided for our Nana over the past two years. Also, special thanks go to the team at Hospice of the Valley.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley or the charity of your choosing.
