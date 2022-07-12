DECATUR — Funeral service for Virginia Stringer Green, 93, will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Dobbs and Brother Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Green died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1929, in Morgan County, to Marvin Roth Lorance and Annie Mae Berry Lorance. She was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in the Spooling Department, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and was a longtime member of New Friendship Baptist Church before moving to Decatur and after attending First Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hubert Stringer and Elbert Green; her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Stringer (Schrimsher) Parker, Decatur, AL; son, William Gary Stringer, Hartselle, AL; sister, Fran Bishop, Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Chris Schrimsher (Cammie), April Williams (Joel); and three great-grandchildren, Hillary, Holden and Elizabeth.
Pallbearers will be Chris Schrimsher, Joel Williams, Michael Dobbs, Johnny Cook and Steve Dobbs.
