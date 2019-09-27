HILLSBORO
Funeral for Rev. Virgle Elvin Parker, 91, of Hillsboro will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Prince and Rev. Greg Blanton officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Rev. Parker, who died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Tut Fann, was born, September 19, 1928, to W.N. Parker and Maude Terry. He was a member of Flat Creek Missionary Baptist Church, a retired minister and retired from Wolverine Tube. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Hitt Parker; daughter, Deborah Sparks and 12 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include one son, Elvin (Rhoda) Parker; grandchildren, Jason (Rolonda) Parker, Kerri (Jonathan) Piper; and great- grandchild, Cash Piper.
A host of nieces and nephews including Barbara Bowling and Sandra Oliver.
Pallbearers will be Jason Parker, Jonathan Piper, Harold Oliver, John Byars, Avery Beall, Elliott Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be C.R. Livingston and Conrad Bowling.
