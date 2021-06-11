TOWN CREEK
Vivian Garner, 79, died June 5, 2021. Public viewing was Thursday from 10-4 followed by the Wake from 4-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Mt. Zion MB Church in Town Creek, today at 12 p.m. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
